- Advertisement -

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology provided on the pitch by FIFA during the play-off between Ghana and Nigeria in Abuja has been reported missing.

According to reports, the on-field event checking system was reportedly stolen amid the riot in the aftermath of Nigeria’s World Cup qualification on Tuesday, March 29.

Ghana’s state broadcaster, GTV first shared the news on the Facebook page of its sports wing GTV Sports+, alongside a photo of the setting prior to the game.

Ghana became the first African nation to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after holding rivals Nigeria to a 1-1 draw, but its success was overshadowed by fan violence at the stadium.

The renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium was vandalised as irate fans stormed the pitch to react to the result, which saw Nigeria miss out on a trip to Qatar on the away goals rule.

Fans threw objects at both the small group of visiting fans in the stadium, the Ghana players and officials.

Police were forced to use tear gas to diffuse violent clashes with supporters after angry Nigeria fans stormed the pitch.

Death at the stadium

Meanwhile, a doping officer on duty at the match died from a suspected cardiac arrest after the game’s full time, contrary to rumours on social media he was beaten to death by irate fans.

Attempts to resuscitate Joseph Kabungo failed, and the Zambian official was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital in Abuja, according to the Nigeria Football Association (NFF).