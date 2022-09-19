type here...
World leaders bused up at Queen Elizabeth II funeral
World leaders bused up at Queen Elizabeth II funeral

By Albert

By Albert
World leaders bused up at Queen Elizabeth II funeral
African leaders who were invited to the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth were put in a bus.

The US president, Joe Biden, was driven in his office’s ceremonial vehicle, “The Beast,” but it was an interesting twist that all heads of state and royals were scheduled to arrive at the Westminster Abbey via bus.

Despite some scepticism, this action was carried out.

These leaders are present to provide support to the British people and pay their respects to the late Commonwealth leader.

At the age of 96, the queen passed away on September 8th.

