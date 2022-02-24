type here...
World War III? Photos and Videos from Russia's attack on Ukraine
World War III? Photos and Videos from Russia’s attack on Ukraine

World War III? Photos and Videos from Russia's attack on Ukraine
Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

The campaign was preceded by a long-term Russian military buildup that began in early 2021, as well as Russian demands that Ukraine is lawfully barred from joining NATO.

74 ground sites belonging to the Ukrainian military have been destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

According to Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, this includes 11 airfields, three command centres, and a naval facility.

According to Konashenkov, some 18 radio-locating stations for anti-aircraft missile systems were also destroyed.

To avoid casualties among personnel and their families, the strikes are not being carried out against social amenities at Ukrainian military garrisons, like residences, residential complexes, and barracks, according to Konashenkov.

Meanwhile, he claimed that a Russian assault plane crashed in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region owing to “pilot error.”

“The pilot evacuated successfully and is already at his military garrison,” Konashenkov added.

According to Konashenkov, pro-Russian separatist forces in Donbas are continuing their counteroffensive against the Ukrainian Armed Forces with fire support from the Russian army.

