WorldRemit launches “Teacher Appreciation Month” campaign this month

- Advertisement -

In recognition of World Teacher’s Day in October, the global money transfer company, WorldRemit has launched the ‘Teacher Appreciation Month” campaign this month” to honor and pay tribute to Ghanaian teachers through the stories of their students.

According to the organizers of the campaign, the initiative will allow participants in Ghana and abroad to pay homage to the teacher who has made the most lasting impact in their lives, by sharing their story about the teacher on social media, for the opportunity to win a cash prize gift for the teacher.

Each participant of the campaign will have the opportunity to nominate and win the grand gift prize of GHC 10,000 for their favorite teacher, courtesy of WorldRemit.

Worldremit

In addition to the grand prize winner, the first eighty participants with the most interesting and engaging videos will be selected to win GHC 500 for their favorite educator throughout October.”

The organizer’s also emphasized that, the campaign is a social media tribute, hence participants must submit their nomination stories on their personal social media pages with the campaign cash tags “#TeacherAppreciationMonth” and “#TeacherMo” in order to qualify.

They added that we all have a lasting connection and have an appreciation for that one special teacher”. WorldRemit is only creating the opportunity for us to honor & celebrate them publicly during the teacher appreciation month.

For more details and instructions on how to participate in the campaign and submit a video, go to TeacherAppreciationMonth.com