You can’t worship Jesus and be scared to touch a COVID-19 patient – Pastor Chris

By Qwame Benedict
The founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy has sparked another controversy after a new video of him preaching and saying one cannot be worshipping God and be scared of viruses.

He made this statement after some of his pastors failed to touch a COVID-19 patient fearing the might contract the deadly virus.

Pastor Chris in the new viral video is heard saying that it’s crazy for a man of God to wear gloves before touching people who have the dreaded virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus is antichrist – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Backing his point with a biblical quotation, he stated that Jesus Christ healed a lepar by touching the person not fearing that he might be infected by his leprosy.

He went on to say he’s disappointed at some church leaders who have advised government to seal churches and “persecute” defaulters.

Speaking further, he also frowned at how church leaders recommended that Holy Communion be suspended in churches.

Also Read: Pastor Chris’ son-in-law claps back at a social media user

Watch the video;

Oyakhilome said Covid-19 guidelines are means of persecuting Christians who have decided to follow Jesus Christ with all their heart.

