Would Akua Donkor’s demise affect John Mahama & other aspirants position on the ballot paper?

Following the passing of Akua Donkor, the flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), a wave of speculation has emerged online about how her death might impact the ballot placements of Ghana’s presidential candidates.

Many Ghanaians, particularly those active on social media, are concerned about whether her departure might lead to last-minute changes in candidate positions.

This interest is especially high since some political campaign content has used these positions for branding and meme strategies.

Well, Akua Donkor’s passing will not alter ballot arrangements because the EC has already started printing the ballot papers.

Days ago, the EC emphasized that printing has already begun, therefore all candidates will maintain their assigned slots, as any changes would be logistically challenging and expensive.

The idea of ballot position changes has gained traction due to recent remarks by NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Weeks ago, Wontumi threatened that he would move John Mahama from No. 8 to either 6 or 7 to show his power.

