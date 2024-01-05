Would the dumsor at Tamale disqualify Chef Faila’s Guinness World Records cookathon attempt; Here’s all you need to know

- Advertisement -

There’s currently an ongoing debate on social media about the unfortunate lights-out that happened at Tamale Modern City Hotel.

According to some netizens, the sudden lights-out will hurt Chef Faila’s cookathon attempt and might even get her disqualified.

Will the dumsor at Tamale disqualify Faila’s Guinness World Records cookathon attempt?

Before we answer this question, let’s look at Guinness World Records cookathon rules….

The following are 7 strict rules Chef Faila will have to adhere to stand the chance of breaking Alan’s record.

. Cooking hours:

The individual must cook non-stop for at least 125, which is more than the current record set by Alan Fisher. The individual must have at least two items being prepared or cooked at any time.

2. Proxy not Allowed:

The individual must do all the cooking by themselves, but they can have a sous-chef to assist in prep work, washing up, and cleaning the kitchen area.

3. Five minutes break:

The individual is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They are the only times the individual can use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.

4. 35 menu guide:

The individual must follow a 35-item menu as a guide for every meal that they will cook. They must ensure that they have the necessary ingredients to make each recipe, and their team can procure further food items while the cook-a-thon is underway based on what is needed to be topped up.

5. Items consumed

The individual must ensure that all items are consumed after cooking. They can invite any and all members of the public to come and eat their freshly made meals. All leftover food must be donated to a charity of their choice.

6. Installed cameras:

The individual must have CCTV cameras installed in the kitchen area to record their entire attempt. The footage must be submitted to Guinness World Records for verification.

7. Medical assistants:

The individual must have a medical assistant on standby to check their vital signs and provide any necessary care during the attempt.

From this we can all tell that there’s now way Chef Faila will be disqualified provides she abides by all the aforementioned guidelines

