Would You Spew This Nonsense If Those Girls Were Related To You- Angry Netizens Drag Salma Mumin

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has faced the wrath of many Ghanaians following her appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz Program.

Reacting to the popular East Legon accident, Salma asked Ghanaians to stop being hypocrites and face reality.

The businesswoman noted that there is no sense in Ghanaians dragging the son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, revealing that what happened was an accident.

Just like Prophet Salifu Amoako, Salma Mumin stated that “Salifu Amoako’s son didn’t carry a gun to kill anyone. It was a tragic accident”.

This statement by the actress did not augur well for Ghanaians, as a result, many Ghanaians chose to drag the beautiful actress.

Many Ghanaians have alleged that the actress spoke under the influence of hard drugs as they claim she had been taking “wee toffee”.

Others, on the other hand, stated that the actress perhaps, has had an affair with the man of God before, or better still, had a link with him, the reason why she is defending the wrong.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at some of the comments;

Dechampioon: Salma the wee Toffe is not good for you
James Ote: Tell her that she is lucky her family members no dey inside

