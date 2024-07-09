WWE Star John Cena retires from Wrestling

US actor and wrestler John Cena has announced his retirement from competing in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events.

Cena surprised fans with the announcement during an appearance at the WWE Money in the Bank event in Canada.

The 47-year-old, who transitioned to acting 18 years ago, stated that his final in-ring competition will take place in 2025 as part of a farewell tour.

Cena, often hailed as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, has achieved world champion status 16 times since joining WWE in 2001.

“Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from WWE,” he told fans in Toronto, who reacted with surprise and later chanted, “Thank you, Cena.” He responded, “What an incredible gesture of kindness.”

Dressed in a t-shirt with the words “The Last Time is Now” and his trademark denim shorts, Cena expressed his gratitude to WWE fans for “letting me play in the house that you built for so many years.”

In a subsequent press conference, Cena mentioned that he intends to remain part of the WWE family in some capacity despite feeling physically “at my end.”

Cena made his acting debut in 2006 with The Marine and went on to star in several big-budget films, including The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious 9, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Since 2018, he has performed in WWE part-time as his acting career flourished.

This year, he made headlines by appearing nearly naked, with only a strategically placed envelope, during an Academy Awards skit.

Cena is also the all-time most requested celebrity by children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, holding a Guinness World Record for the number of wishes granted to critically ill children.