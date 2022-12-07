Bella of Date Rush fame has painfully opened up about how Xandy Kamel accused her wrongly of having affair with her ex-husband Kaninja and breaking her home.

The reality star recounted how the actress publicly brushed her off in her quest to hug her when they met during an uncut interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix.

She added that Xandy who has been bitter since her divorce from the sports journalist pinned her as one of the women behind her collapsed marriage.

According to Bella, she was taken aback by Xandy’s comments because she had no connection with her husband, and neither has she ever met or talked to Kaninja.

She also recounted Xandy raining curses on her to become infertile.

Meanwhile, Xandy Kamel has accused her ex-husband, Kaninja, of playing a part in one of her numerous miscarriages.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on NEAT FM with Ola Michael, Xandy Kamel revealed that she suffered three miscarriages during her marriage to Kaninja.

According to the divorcee, her first miscarriage was because of depression and her second happened during an argument with Kaninja. READ MORE HERE