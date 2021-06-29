- Advertisement -

Xandy Kamel, the Angel TV presenter has apologized to Salma Mumin after Xandy mocked her on live tv for allegedly sleeping with married men for a living.

In a video obtained by GhPage, Xandy Kamel was rendering an unqualified apology to Salma Mumin for all the negative comments and the mockery they put her through.

SEE HERE: Salma Mumin sues Xandy Kamel for GHC1 million for defamation

Xandy Kamel asked Salma to forgive her and her entire team for any offense.

Watch the video below

Xandy Kamel incurred the wrath of Salma Mumin when she alleged on TV that Salma sleeps with sugar daddies for a living. Although Xandy claims she got the story from two blogs, she was sued by Salma Mumin for GHC1 million.