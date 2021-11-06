- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has taken her marital issues to another level as she has invoked curses on her husband Nana Kwaku Mensah Kaninja.

In a video sighted online by GhPage, Xandy Kamel rained curses on her husband for accusing her of being a lesbian.

The actress who sounded very bitter wished bad things on her estranged husband for disgracing her and her family.

According to Xandy, until her husband comes out publicly to confess, her curses will affect him for the rest of his life.

It’s very sad to see the one-year-old marriage between Xandy Kamel and her husband break down in such a way.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Xandy Kamel revealed in a live video that her one-year-old marriage has hit the rocks and exposed her husband as a serial cheat.

Few days ago, the actress was accused of being a lesbian and revealed as the main cause of the marriage breakdown