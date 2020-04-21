Yesterday, 20th April 2020 was the birthday of Ghanaian actress cum media personality, Xandy Kamel and well wishes poured in from all over the world.

Luckily, the birthday gave fans of the actress the opportunity to finally know who their mentor is dating.

SEE ALSO: Benedicta Gafah, Perpetual, Eunice, Jemima and many more – Kennedy Agyapong shows photos of all the 13 girlfriends of Angel Obinim (Video, Photos)

King Kaninja has finally shown his face to the world as the lucky man in the actress, Xandy Kamel’s life.

He penned a sweet birthday message for the love of his life and poured his heart out to the beautiful lady.

SEE ALSO: Abububro Kosua – Benedicta Gafah speaks after Ken Agyapong exposed her secret affair with Obinim; Here is her message to Kennedy (Video, Photos)

King Kaninja assured Xandy Kamel of his everlasting love. He promised to love, care and hold her till the end in his sweet message.

King Kaninja wrote:

Happy birthday my Gee, my negga.we are two hearts join together. I celebrate you on this special day for everything you’ve done and more so the amazing things you will do in the future. The best gift I could offer you today is my presence and companionship for the rest of our lives.

You are yet to know the full extent of my love for you. You are the best woman on planet Earth and the only 1 with doctorate distinction in being a gorgeous woman. You stole my heart, but I will let you keep it cause being with you is the best feeling ever ??.

You are the woman who lights up my world, May you never stop soaring high, because the peak is just the beginning. I might be a crazy lover? but will love you, care for you and hold you down till the end. Happy birthday my better half

SEE ALSO: Benedicta Gafah teases Kennedy Agyapong with her big booty to explain why Obinim couldn’t resist her temptations (Video, Photos)

King Kaninja, is one of the popular sports journalists in Ghana presently. He works at Angel TV as the sports presenter and he is adored by sports lovers in Ghana.

SEE ALSO: Heartbroken Akua GMB boldly drops her first reaction after divorce and assault reports went viral – Here is what she has to say (Video, Screenshot)

We hope to hear the wedding bells soon. Ghpage.com will keep you updated.