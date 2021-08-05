type here...
Xandy Kamel finally explains the alleged beef between herself and Stacy Amoateng at Angel TV

By Qwame Benedict
Xandy Kamel finally explains the alleged beef between herself and Stacy Amoateng at Angel TV
Xandy Kamel-Stacy-Amoateng-Mona-Gucci and Cindy Cash
Actress turned presenter Xandy Kamel has reacted to recent publications on blogs that she is having a fight with Stacy Amoateng at Angel TV where they both work.

Yesterday, there were rumours that the two were having a fight at the Kwaku Oteng owned media conglomerate.

According to a source, Stacy suggested that Xandy’s show be taken off the screens since it wasn’t bringing anything positive to the station.

It continued that since Xandy wasn’t too happy with the decision by Stacy and therefore reported her to Kwaku Oteng.

Speaking in a phone conversation, Xandy Kamel revealed all the stories and publications are false.

She explained that she has no issues with Stacy Amoateng and secondly, her show is not going to be taken off as the earlier publications suggested.

Xandy accused Cindy Cash and Mona Gucci as the people spreading the lies just to create the impression that there is tension between herself and her boss Stacy Amoateng.

Source:Ghpage

