Xandy Kamel’s husband descends on Zionfelix and girlfriend over a post about his wedding ring

Husband to Xandy Kamel, King Kaninja, has descended on ZionFelix and his girlfriend, Mina Lawani after the blogger added his voice to rumours about his divorce.

Rumours about the possible divorce between media personality, King Kaninja, and socialite Xandy Kamel have been running rampant for a while.

Their marriage from the get-go has come under scrutiny with some even calling their wedding fake only to realize later that Xandy had indeed gotten hitched.

Xandy, known for her bad-girl persona, has mentioned in the past that random people have tried to mess up her marital home by slandering her to her husband.

It is almost as if some netizens are laying in wait for their union to fall on rocks so they could say ” We told you so.”

Meanwhile, in a recent live video by the sports presenter, fans claim he was without his wedding ring, raising suspicion of a possible divorce between himself and the actress.

Zionfelix also took to the comments section to ask Kaninja why he was not in his ring, and the latter’s response was quite savage.

Calling Zion an idiot and a fornicator, Kaninja claimed the blogger is in no place to question him about his marriage when he lives with a woman he is not married to.

SEE POST BELOW:

Kaninja descends on Zionfelix

The presenter was clearly upset by Zion’s question and pointed out that his ring was on his left hand, which he used in controlling the wheel while recording the video.