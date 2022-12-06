type here...
Entertainment

Xandy Kamel narrates how she was mistreated by Kaninja when she was pregnant

By Armani Brooklyn
Xandy Kamel reacts after Kaninja showed off another lady on social media
Xandy Kamel and Kaninja
Actress and entrepreneur, Xandy Kamel has accused her ex-husband, Kaninja, of playing a part in one of her numerous miscarriages.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on NEAT FM with Ola Michael, Xandy Kamel revealed that she suffered three miscarriages during her marriage to Kaninja.

As recounted by the divorcee, her first miscarriage was because of depression and her second happened during an argument with Kaninja.

Xandy Kamel vows never to show off her lover on social media again

She explained that she was preventing him from leaving home and during the confrontation, he pushed her to the wall and that was the end of her second pregnancy.

Xandy claimed that she’s not worried she suffered the three miscarriages because God knows best.

Watch the video below to know more…

“I’ll marry again but this time around, a rich man” – Xandy Kamel reveals

Xandy Kamel has revealed that she’ll marry again but this time around, she will go in for a rich guy.

According to the TV show host, she made a grave mistake by marrying Kaninja who’s not financially stable and the lessons she learnt from their failed marriage can never be forgotten.

"I regret marrying a broke guy" – Xandy Kamel reveals

She explained in the course of an interview with Multimedia’s Akosua Amankwaa Tamakloe that she rushed into marrying Kaninja. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

