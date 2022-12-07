- Advertisement -

Actress Xandy Kamel has expressed shock over some allegations made against her by Bella of Date Rush fame.

Earlier, Bella opened up about how Xandy wrongly accused her of having affair with her ex-husband, King Kaninja, and breaking her home in an interview with Zionfelix.

She also recounted how Xandy rained curses of barrenness on her out of the bitterness of her divorce from the sports journalist as she pinned her as one of the women behind her failed marriage.

READ MORE: Xandy Kamel accused me of sleeping with her ex-husband and cursed me – Bella

Speaking in an exclusive interview on NEAT FM with Ola Michael, Xandy Kamel confirmed she pointed accusing fingers at Bella for having a secret affair with her estranged husband.

She was however quick to add that it was on a playful note she made the remarks but denied raining curses on Bella whatsoever.

Watch the video below

Xandy further bemoaned what she viewed as the ingratitude of Bella, recounting some good deeds she’s done for the latter which she failed to highlight in her interview.