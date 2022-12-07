type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentXandy Kamel replies Bella on husband-snatching claims & curses of barrenness
Entertainment

Xandy Kamel replies Bella on husband-snatching claims & curses of barrenness

By Kweku Derrick
Xandy-Kamel-King-Kaninja-Bella
- Advertisement -

Actress Xandy Kamel has expressed shock over some allegations made against her by Bella of Date Rush fame.

Earlier, Bella opened up about how Xandy wrongly accused her of having affair with her ex-husband, King Kaninja, and breaking her home in an interview with Zionfelix.

She also recounted how Xandy rained curses of barrenness on her out of the bitterness of her divorce from the sports journalist as she pinned her as one of the women behind her failed marriage.

READ MORE: Xandy Kamel accused me of sleeping with her ex-husband and cursed me – Bella

Speaking in an exclusive interview on NEAT FM with Ola Michael, Xandy Kamel confirmed she pointed accusing fingers at Bella for having a secret affair with her estranged husband.

She was however quick to add that it was on a playful note she made the remarks but denied raining curses on Bella whatsoever.

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

Xandy further bemoaned what she viewed as the ingratitude of Bella, recounting some good deeds she’s done for the latter which she failed to highlight in her interview.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, December 7, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    4.2mph
    0 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News