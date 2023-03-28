Xandy Kamel secretly ties the knot to a rich man from the US

Actress Xandy Kamel‘s prayer for a new husband has finally come to pass as new reports making the rounds indicate she has tied the knot in a low-key wedding.

This juicy piece of information which is yet to be authenticated was brought to the fore by controversial Kumawood actor Big Akwes.

In a video fast circulating on social media, Big Akwes is seen celebrating Xandy Kamel and congratulating her on her supposed new marriage.

READ MORE: I nearly ended it all because of Kaninja – Xandy Kamel

According to him, Xandy Kamel’s newly-found husband is identified as Kwame Sikanii.

He claims that he is rich and more responsible than her estranged husband King Kaninja who only came into her life to squander her money.

Big Akwes further revealed the man in question had been giving him money and recounted two occasions where he blessed him with enough money to sort himself out.

SEE ALSO: Kaninja never gave me chop money when we were married – Xandy Kamel alleges

Meanwhile, Xandy Kamel is yet to break the news herself.

Xandy Kamel recently revealed how trolls on social media get to her in real life and have consequently destroyed a lot of her relationships.

Speaking on United Showbiz, the divorcee asserted that body-shaming comments her critics drop under her posts on social media have driven all the men in her life away.

She added that most of her lovers immediately lose interest in her after they come across the brutal insults her critics rain on her on social media.

But it looks like Xandy Kamel will be telling a new story from henceforth if this latest gist about her marriage is only but a hoax.

Already, some people have sent congratulatory messages to her wishing her all the best