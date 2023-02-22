- Advertisement -

Actress and Socialite Xandy Kamel has landed herself in deep mockery on social media after a video of her in town went viral.

The viral video captures the former Angel FM staff in town with another plus-size young lady standing at a shop about to make a purchase.

Xandy appeared in the video with a bloated stomach and deformed body shape despite advertising flat-tummy and other body enhancement products on her social media pages.

Kamel looked fatigued and obese, this has garnered massive reactions from netizens. Users who have come across the video have mocked the actress.

Netizens say the body enhancement products she advertises are not effective and thus must stop promoting them because the results on her body show the opposite of the product.

