type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentXandy Kamel spotted in town with bloated stomach despite advertising flat-tummy products
Entertainment

Xandy Kamel spotted in town with bloated stomach despite advertising flat-tummy products

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Actress and Socialite Xandy Kamel has landed herself in deep mockery on social media after a video of her in town went viral.

The viral video captures the former Angel FM staff in town with another plus-size young lady standing at a shop about to make a purchase.

Xandy appeared in the video with a bloated stomach and deformed body shape despite advertising flat-tummy and other body enhancement products on her social media pages.

Kamel looked fatigued and obese, this has garnered massive reactions from netizens. Users who have come across the video have mocked the actress.

Netizens say the body enhancement products she advertises are not effective and thus must stop promoting them because the results on her body show the opposite of the product.

Couple of comments under the video post of Xandy Kamel

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 22, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    79 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News