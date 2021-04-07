type here...
GhPageEntertainmentY-Pee breaks silence on VGMA 2022 snub
Entertainment

Y-Pee breaks silence on VGMA 2022 snub

By Qwame Benedict
Y-Pee breaks silence on VGMA 2022 snub
Y-PEE
- Advertisement -

The official nominees for the 2022 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) have been announced and as usual, while some musicians are jubilating over it, others are unhappy.

Kumasi based rapper Y-Pee happens to be one of the musicians who are unhappy after failing to get nominations in this year’s event which is scheduled to come off later this year.

According to the rapper, he deserved to have had a nomination this year but the organizers of the awards failed to recognise his work in the years under review.

In a post sighted on his social media handle, he revealed that any rapper who goes home with the rapper of the year should as a sign of respect present the plaque to him.

He posted: “Any Artiste That Wins The Best Rapper Award Should Come And Deliver It To Me! It’s Mine For Sure! No Cap”.

SEE SCREENSHOT OF HIS POST BELOW:

The six rappers battling it this year are Amerado, Eno Barony, Joey B, Medikal, Sarkodie and Strongman.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Accra
clear sky
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
70 %
3.5mph
0 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News