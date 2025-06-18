Yaa Baby’s father speaks

Yaa Baby’s father has exclusively spoken for the first time following the tragic demise of her daughter.

Speaking to newsmen Yaa Baby’s father pushed back against claims that she was intentionally killed.

As stated by the father, the shooting incident that took her life was an accident.

In his own words;

“He did not kill my daughter intentionally. After the shooting, they attempted to revive her, but she was not strong enough. ‘Perhaps God wanted to call her to join him in heaven,”

Yaa Baby’s Death

Yaa Baby died after she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH Kobby, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Yeji in the Bono East Region.

Reports indicate that the duo were in the area when GH Kobby produced a firearm from his vehicle, which accidentally discharged.



A projectile from the gun hit his girlfriend, who was rushed to a hospital in the area, where she lost her life.

Since the incident, discussions on social media have centred on whether GH Kobby’s alleged shooting of Yaa Baby was an accident or premeditated.

