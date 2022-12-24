Popular Kumawood actress turned musician Yaa Jackson according to information reaching our news desk earlier today tied the knot to her boyfriend.

The event we gathered was a secret and happened today December 24 at the family house of Yaa Jackson.

From what we heard, Yaa Jackson and her boyfriend Manuel decided to seal their relationship of over six years with marriage.

We are told, Manuel together with a few families and friends went to the family of the actress cum musician to officially ask for her hand in marriage.

Yaa Jackson from a video available could be seen beaming with a smile as she shows off her ring to the cameras.

See a short video from the event;

An unconfirmed report also has it that Yaa Jackson is pregnant with her boyfriend and in other to save herself and her family from shame concluded making their relationship official.

We are still following up and would update readers of any new updates.

Congratulations to Yaa Jackson and her hubby.