type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYaa Jackson's baby daddy gifts her 9 plots of land
Entertainment

Yaa Jackson’s baby daddy gifts her 9 plots of land

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Actress turned Singer and the latest mother in town Yaa Konadu Jackson is enjoying life as her baby daddy has gifted her with 9 plots of land.

Breaking the news in an exclusive interview with GhPage TV, the singer revealed that her baby daddy Manuel Johnson Amevor handed over these lands he bought 2 years ago to her and the newly born baby.

According to her, Manuel gave her the plots of land for her to commence her big project she failed to disclose while speaking with Abena Gold on GHPage TV.

The plots of land are located in Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region of Ghana and processes are underway to change the names on the documents to her name Yaa Jackson.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

Congratulations to her. Yaa Jackson show us the way..lol

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 6, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    4.8mph
    40 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News