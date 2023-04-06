- Advertisement -

Actress turned Singer and the latest mother in town Yaa Konadu Jackson is enjoying life as her baby daddy has gifted her with 9 plots of land.

Breaking the news in an exclusive interview with GhPage TV, the singer revealed that her baby daddy Manuel Johnson Amevor handed over these lands he bought 2 years ago to her and the newly born baby.

According to her, Manuel gave her the plots of land for her to commence her big project she failed to disclose while speaking with Abena Gold on GHPage TV.

The plots of land are located in Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region of Ghana and processes are underway to change the names on the documents to her name Yaa Jackson.

Congratulations to her. Yaa Jackson show us the way..lol