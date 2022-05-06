type here...
‘Don’t ever believe men’ – Yaa Jackson preaches after her womanizer boyfriend cheats on her

By Kweku Derrick
Yaa Jackson and Manuel intimate moments
Yaa Jackson is nursing fresh broken heart wounds as she and her boyfriend Manuel have gone their separate ways after about 5 years dating.

Earlier in April, the 21-year-old actress cum musician and full-time slay queen took to Instagram to share an intimate picture celebrating her boyfriend on his birthday.

This was after she had previously shared a video enjoying a lovey-dovey moment on Valentine’s Day.

READ MORE: Yaa Jackson in a lovey-dovey moment with boyfriend [Video]

Well, the relationship has come to an abrupt end after the tongue-wagging social media flaunting. But there’s a reason for it.

Taking to Snapchat, Yaa Jackson simply said she broke things off with Manuel because he’s been cheating on her.

Please all bloggers with our pictures on their page should take it down, thank you,” she wrote.

Although her snap says she’s now single, we know it’s just one of those stunts most celebs put up to get into the news.

Yaa Jackson is not new to controversy and — aside from wearing skimpy clothes and posting sexually suggestive stuff online for attention — this is one of the ways she gets bloggers to talk about her.

Meanwhile, rumours on social media have it that Manuel is allegedly a fraud boy who makes money online by duping white men.

A notorious Instagram blogger Tutugyagu also alleges that Manuel is not only a fraudster but a womanizer who has slept with many slay queens that Yaa Jackson is currently fighting.

    Source:GHPage

