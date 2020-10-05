type here...
Entertainment

Yaa Jackson finally shows off her boyfriend on social media

By Qwame Benedict
Actress turned musician Yaa Jackson has finally taken to social media to show off her boyfriend and the love of her life.

Last Saturday 3rd October, the world observed the National Boyfriend Day which was a chance for ladies to flaunt their boyfriends as a way of showing their love.

Some guys were fortunate to have their pictures shared on the girlfriend status others too failed to post their lovers on their status.

Yaa Jackson who has been linked to be in a relationship with some guys finally decided to set the records straight by posting her boyfriend on her verified Instagram page.

She captioned it: “Sorry for the late post my love Happy national boyfriend day”

Yaa Jackson was recently in the news after she stormed a party without a bra which sent social media into a frenzy with people asking questions about her new lifestyle which they believe would cause harm to her brand.

Source:Ghpage

