Yaa Jackson gets social media buzzing with her birthday photos

Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, a Kumawood actress and singer, has posted a series of images on her social media as she celebrates her birthday today Monday, October 18.
The Tear Rubber singer flaunted her confidence in a variety of costumes, including a see-through garment that revealed her raw bottom.
She also flaunted her ‘breast’ in one of the images, oblivious to her detractors.
See the photos below:
Read some comments below:
oheneyere_mercyasiedu: “All the best my dear ????”
Shugatiti: “Happy birthday yaa baby ??”
Adwoajoy_2152: “Adorable lady”
Juicy_ray: “Babe u looking sexy???”
Vinsonprincess41: “Sexyyyyyy ??????”