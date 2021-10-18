type here...
Entertainment

Yaa Jackson gets social media buzzing with her birthday photos

By Qwame Benedict
Yaa Jackson gets social media buzzing with her birthday photos
Yaa Jackson
Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, a Kumawood actress and singer, has posted a series of images on her social media as she celebrates her birthday today Monday, October 18.

The Tear Rubber singer flaunted her confidence in a variety of costumes, including a see-through garment that revealed her raw bottom.

She also flaunted her ‘breast’ in one of the images, oblivious to her detractors.

See the photos below:

Yaa Jackson
Yaa Jackson 1
Yaa Jackson 2
Yaa Jackson 3

Read some comments below:

oheneyere_mercyasiedu: “All the best my dear ????”

Shugatiti: “Happy birthday yaa baby ??”

Adwoajoy_2152: “Adorable lady”

Juicy_ray: “Babe u looking sexy???”

Vinsonprincess41: “Sexyyyyyy ??????”

Source:Ghpage

