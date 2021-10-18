Yaa Jackson gets social media buzzing with her birthday photos

- Advertisement -

Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, a Kumawood actress and singer, has posted a series of images on her social media as she celebrates her birthday today Monday, October 18.

The Tear Rubber singer flaunted her confidence in a variety of costumes, including a see-through garment that revealed her raw bottom.

She also flaunted her ‘breast’ in one of the images, oblivious to her detractors.

See the photos below:

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson 1

Yaa Jackson 2

Yaa Jackson 3

Read some comments below:

oheneyere_mercyasiedu: “All the best my dear ????”

Shugatiti: “Happy birthday yaa baby ??”

Adwoajoy_2152: “Adorable lady”

Juicy_ray: “Babe u looking sexy???”

Vinsonprincess41: “Sexyyyyyy ??????”