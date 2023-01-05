Yaa Jackson is the latest mother in town and congratulations to her.

The Kumawood star has safely delivered and as any happy modern mother will do – She has stormed the internet to share a lovely video of her cute son.

In the refreshing video, Yaa Jackson can be heard in the background happily rejoicing over her son’s priceless smiles.

Reports on the internet suggest that she welcomed her child in the wee hours of yesterday.

Congratulatory messages from her fellow industry person and her fans all across the globe have taken over the comments section of the video.

Watch the video below to know more…

Heavily pregnant Yaa Jackson seductively dances in new video

Ghanaian actress, Yaa Jackson has set tongues wagging after sharing a seductive video of herself on the internet.

Recall that about three months ago, rumours circulated on the local digital space that the teen star had gotten pregnant for her long-time boyfriend simply known as Manuel Gh.

