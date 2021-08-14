- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and musician Yaa Jackson has blasted some Twitter folks who have dug out old photos seemingly to tease her for bleaching her skin and now claiming the “she-devil” she is.

The 21-year-old lady who is living a carefree lifestyle on social media has left many people unimpressed about how suddenly she changed from the once innocent child actor into a fully blossomed Slay Queen.

Yaa Jackson’s penchant for wearing skimpy clothes to expose her body parts and additionally vaping and puffing smoke through her nostrils like her life depended on it have all been met with mixed reactions.

This time, her skin colour has been laid on tables for discussion and she’s not having with anyone.

This comes after one tweeter shared a throwback photo of Yaa Jackson when she had a natural dark-skinned and her present bleached complexion.

The photos which were placed side-by-side on Twitter with the caption “Yaa Jackson vs Michael Jackson” sought to garner the reaction of other tweeps. But upon seeing the snaps, Yaa lost her cool and unleashed her venom on the guy.

Reacting to them, she also wrote: “You are a very big fool. What will you gain from this?”

See the exchange below