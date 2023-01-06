- Advertisement -

22-year-old actress and singer, Yaa Jackson is now a mother after safely delivering just two days ago.

This follows just two weeks after videos and photos that surfaced online showed that her longtime boyfriend, known as Manuel, visited her family for an alleged knocking ceremony.

Yaa Jackson’s father later came out to refuse the rumours that her daughter has married her long-time boyfriend in a secret ceremony.

Earlier yesterday, Yaa Jackson broke the great news to her fans that she’s now a proud mother after sharing a video of her son on the internet.

She later shared some baby bump pictures of herself during her pregnancy.

Just this morning also, Yaa Jackson has shared another lovely video of her son while covering his innocent and pretty face with an emoji.

She gave a hint about the boy’s name in the caption she attached to the video by revealing its initials which are J.J.

J.J. rings a bell, right? We can’t tell if the adorable boy was named after late Ghana president Jerry John Rawlings or not but that’s the conclusion most Ghanaians have drawn.

