Lifestyle

Yaa Jackson shares video of herself getting intimate with her baby daddy

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Singer and actress Yaa Jackson who welcomed a child with her long-time boyfriend Manuel GH has broken the internet with an explicit video she has shared on the internet.

In a series of short clips that have been compiled to make a full video, Yaa Jackson and her baby daddy were getting things done under the sheets.

Yaa Jackson and baby daddy

As seen in the video, the young lovers seriously locked lips, caressed each other and went under the blanket to get things done.

This isn’t the first time Yaa Jackson has shared such inappropriate content on the internet.

The ‘Ehwe’ papa hitmaker is fond of going nude on social media most of the time just for clicks and traffic.

Click on this LINK to watch the trending video.

