Yaa Jackson shows her ‘Akosua kuma’ online – Fans go wild

Kumawood actress turned musician Yaa Jackson aka Kumasi Cardi B has done it again on social media, causing traffic and making fans and followers go wild.

Yaa Jackson has posted a risqué photo of herself which shows her private part in a censored photo on her Instagram page.

The “Tear rubber” hitmaker ever since she climbed the spotlight and reaching over a million followings on Instagram has turned her page into a free show center where she flaunts her body to fans and followers.

While sharing the photo, she captioned; “YOU NEED GULS LIKE ME. SO YOU CAN POINT YOUR FINGER & SAY: THAT’S THE BAD GUY??GOT A SURPRISE FOR ANYONE WHO’S EVER BEEN LABELED #THEBADGUL ?? STAY TUNED“.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO BELOW: