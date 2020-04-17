type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Yaa Jackson shows her ‘Akosua kuma’ online – Fans go wild

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Yaa-Jackson
Yaa-Jackson
Kumawood actress turned musician Yaa Jackson aka Kumasi Cardi B has done it again on social media, causing traffic and making fans and followers go wild.

Yaa Jackson has posted a risqué photo of herself which shows her private part in a censored photo on her Instagram page.

The “Tear rubber” hitmaker ever since she climbed the spotlight and reaching over a million followings on Instagram has turned her page into a free show center where she flaunts her body to fans and followers.

While sharing the photo, she captioned; “YOU NEED GULS LIKE ME. SO YOU CAN POINT YOUR FINGER & SAY: THAT’S THE BAD GUY??GOT A SURPRISE FOR ANYONE WHO’S EVER BEEN LABELED #THEBADGUL ?? STAY TUNED“.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO BELOW:

View this post on Instagram

Yaa Jackson

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

