Yaa Jackson trolled for sharing indecent pictures on social media

Young Kumawood actress and musician Yaa Jackson is in the news again over seductive pictures she shared on social media.

Yaa Jackson who is now popularly known for her sexually suggestive pictures has come under attack on her recent post.

The young actress shared a picture on Instagram, which was exposing her boobs with the caption ‘Strong woman’.

A comment under the post that caught our attention was when a netizen asked her if exposing her body makes her strong.

See photos below;

Read some comments below;

gyamfibeatriceadu wrote; “Growing from better to worst. Why beautiful soul? God loves you”.

milaga4real added; “Start acting porn na the music di3 eny3 lia biaaa”.

donkohmframa asked; “You think exposing yourself makes you a strong woman right? Come again”.

prophet_saviour_melchizedech wrote; “Stop what you are doing to yourself coz we never saw u to do dis”.

nathaniel_doski stated; “Why are you doing this to yourself? Will your future generation be proud if they come to this earth”.