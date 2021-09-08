Yaa Jackson turns head on social media as she flaunts her new tattoo on her hips

- Advertisement -

Kumawood’s finest actress and musician Yaa Jackson after months of staying low on social media has announced her comeback with the display of her new tattoo.

In the last few months, Jackson’s obsession for tattoos has increased as she has been getting a lot of tattoos and piercings on her body in the name of fashion.

The famous songstress earlier today has posted a picture of herself wearing a new tattoo around her ‘private’ area. Her new tattoo is that of writings.

The tattoo which is long writing, relatively small-making it hard to read, runs from her thigh region to her hip area.

She captioned the photo; “You never lose real friends you lose bitches who envy you & FW you from the jump ????” Take a look at the picture;