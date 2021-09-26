- Advertisement -

Bad girl Yaa Jackson gave spectators much more than they anticipated or paid for when she mounted the stage to perform to a rapturous crowd at a concert in Tema Saturday night.

The Kumawood actress cum musician – notorious for exposing her body in revealing outfits – appeared on stage in a skimpy blouse with a daringly low neckline that left both her breasts wiggling in every direction one can think of.

Jackson who left her bra at home seemed to have prepared to give the crowd a free show by revealing all of her chest and letting her boobs come out to play. Her nipples were the only thing concealed with yellow nip pasties.

Videos going viral online show that midway through her performance, Yaa Jackson suffered a wardrobe malfunction after strings holding her mini dress at the back gave up on her.

But she swiftly covered her assets up with her hands and continued on with her performance until one of her friends who was also dressed in a bright orange mini skirt and crop top came to her rescue.

All this happened whilst performing her song ‘3hw3 Papa Bi’

The video has sparked debate online with scores of Ghanaians reacting differently to Yaa Jackson’s outfit.

While some have chastised Yaa Jackson for shamelessly exposing her vital parts to the public including children at the event, others see nothing wrong with her outfit as they compare her to Hip Hop stars, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.