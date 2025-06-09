Yaa Jackson’s father defends her inappopirate dressing

Renowned Ghanaian movie director, Jackson K. Bentum, has finally broken his silence over the persistent public criticism aimed at his daughter, actress and musician Yaa Jackson, who has often drawn attention for her provocative fashion sense and bold social media presence.

Speaking in an interview on SeanCity TV with hosts Ruthy and Busumuru Sean Kingston, the veteran filmmaker addressed the mounting disapproval from sections of the public who argue that Yaa Jackson’s lifestyle is inconsistent with the cultural values expected of a young Ghanaian woman.

According to him, she’s over 18 now and further added that while he understands the public’s concerns, his daughter is now an adult and makes her own decisions.

According to him, Yaa Jackson is fully immersed in the entertainment industry and is guided by a professional management team that oversees her public image.

He explained that her sometimes controversial public persona is deliberately curated as part of her brand in the competitive showbiz landscape.

“People see the social media posts and the clothing, but that’s the brand she’s built. Behind the scenes, she’s very different,” Bentum added.

He also revealed that motherhood has significantly reshaped his daughter’s outlook.



“Even when we are shooting these days, she refuses to wear some of the revealing clothes. Motherhood has changed her a lot,” he said.

