Yaa Jackson’s Life Has Become Useless- Trouble Carlos

Whilst many Ghanaians are heaping praises on actress Maame Serwaa over her latest achievement, others have also called out her colleague, Yaa Jackson.

Controversial Tiktoker, Trouble Carlos congratulated Maame Serwaa for her new achievement.

In his congratulatory message, Trouble Carlos fired shots at critics who questioned the credibility of Maame Serwaa’s degree.

According to him in a viral video, whatever the actress studied, and how she got her degree shouldn’t be people’s concern, as he claims regardless of everything, she has completed.

Trouble Carlos claims instead of questioning and lambasting the young actress, Ghanaians should use the same energy on Yaa Jackson.

Trouble Carlos noted that whilst Maame Serwaa was busily making life better for herself, Yaa Jackson was also busily misbehaving on social media.

He named selling slimming tea among others as a few acts that make the actress useless, as he claims her slimming tea couldn’t make her slim after delivery.

In a jest, Trouble Carlos stated that just like Maame Serwaa, Yaa Jackson has also graduated on the street.

In his explanation, he stated that the actress has also graduated with a born one certificate, and unlike Maame Serwaa’s own, Yaa Jackon’s own has made her life useless.

