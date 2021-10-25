Yaa Pono begs IGP to release Shatta Wale so he teaches him a lesson

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian award-winning rapper Yaa Pono born Solomon Andu Antwi has begged the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to release his ‘son’ Shatta Wale so he can teach him a lesson.

The Uptown Energy boss in a post on Twitter made these comments on the back of the news of the one-week remand sentence of the self-acclaimed dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

According to him, the IGP should release Wale so that so he (Yaa Pono) can personally handle his case for him, teaching him a lesson that will make him(Shatta) realize his faults and change.

He wrote this on Twitter; “Oh so who I go worry den Dey en top , pls papa see to ma pikin @shattawalegh make he come home make I deal with am #ponobiom #sovran.”