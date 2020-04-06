type here...
Yaa Pono reacts to comments from fans to have a lyrical battle with Strongman

Uptown energy boss Yaa Pono after calls from his fans and that of Strongman to meet for a lyrical battle, has finally commented on the matter.

According to Yaa Pono, a battle between him and Strong Empires Strongman would be a very nice idea but he belives people should rather come together and promote Ghana music.

Also Read: Fans of Yaa Pono and Strongman call for a rap battle between the two

He shared: “good rappers are hot, but smelling and mockery rap makes battle unfair,,#promote gh music sameway,,,UPNESS album STREAMING live 04 14 20”

See screenshot below:

