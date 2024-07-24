Uptown Energy Yaa Pono aka Ponobiom has hinted that he will revive his beef with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in the coming days.

Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale served music lovers with one of the biggest beefs in Ghana some seven(7) years ago and it ended after the Uptown Energy boss dropped his Gbee Naabu song.

The rapper two(2) years ago in an interview disclosed that he had stopped performing his Gbee Naabu song on stage because he had outlived that era and urged Shatta Wale to do the same.

During that interview, he warned that Shatta Wale might not have it easy should he go ahead to perform the song on stage.

Well, Shatta Wale last weekend performed at the Pent Hall Week artiste night and he started his performance by performing his “Say Fi” song which is a diss to Yaa Pono.

Yaa Pono who was unhappy about the whole turn of events took to social media to give a hint that Shatta Wale would soon hear from him.

Taking to his X page he posted: “Na Aboa no Ada .. the dragon was asleep . ?????44??”

