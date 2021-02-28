Yaa Pono very smart, wanted Shatta’s attention, didn’t get & now using Kumerica to re-shine

- Advertisement -

Without slightest shake of doubt, the Kumerican movement is currently the most followed and fancied movement in Ghana with all the vibes and trends.

It is no surprise that everyone especially people in the digital space will want to associate themselves with the Kumerica brand directly or indirectly.

Have you heard that old rapper Yaa Pono has released a diss song throwing some shades at the Kumerican musicians? Well he named that track ‘facts’.

In this ‘Facts’ song released by the Tema based rapper, he is went hard on the Kumerican music acts drawing them with a black paint.

What is Yaa Pono seeking to achieve by drawing in these young talented Kumerican musicians in his diss song who he has no beef history with?

Well, if you will recall not too long ago, Yaa Pono tweeted on his twitter page requesting a revival of beef between him and Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale straight way shot his request down by telling him, he is no more in the game of beefing and releasing diss songs to revive dead careers.

Pono did not get what he wanted from Shatta Wale and now is clear he channeled the energy he wanted to beef with Shatta Wale to these young Kumerica music acts who have collaborated with Shatta Wale in a song which is currently doing so well in Ghana and beyond, Awodwo Las vegas.

Very smart of Yaa Pono, he seems to be getting what he sought to achieve as one of the Kumerican heavyweights King Paluta has given it Yaa Pono in equal measure by releasing a diss song targeted at Yaa Pono.

Now the trend is on, on all platforms, Yaa Pono’s name is being mentioned again, That what? that he released a diss song directed to the Kumerican musicians which is keeping his numbers up as well, very necessary.

As we speak, due to the COVID-19 and the measures and restrictions put in place by the government, musicians are not getting shows to perform so they are doing everything possible to increase their numbers on internet streams.

Yaa Pono’s new diss track is not doing bad at all, and his strategy seems to be working to perfection. Big ups Ponobiom but more big ups to Kumerica.