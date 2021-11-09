type here...
Yaw Berk denies begging Ghanaians to help him pay his rent – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
Yaw Berk
Earlier last week, Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Yaw Berk; Made it into the news after he revealed that his landlord is ejecting him from his house.

The rapper made this disclosure during an interview on OKAY FM with Abeiku Santana where he also begged his fans and loved ones to help him pay for his rent renewal.

Well, after coming under severe criticisms from Ghanaians, Yaw Berk has made a sharp U-turn to deny ever begging Ghanaians to help him pay for his rent.

In a screenshot that has been spotted by GHpage, Yaw Berk promptly debunked the reports, saying he never uttered such statements anywhere, in response to a die-hard fan’s tweet asking if the story is true.

Apparently, Yaw Berk couldn’t take the heat from Ghanaians who described him as foolish for living in an expensive area like Trassaco while he knew that he couldn’t renew his rent when it expires.

Source:GHpage

