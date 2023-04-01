- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian actor was privileged to tour the dressing room of French giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG.

Pictures on the internet show the Kumawood actor sitting just under the shirt of Lionel Messi.

He was subsequently ushered into the stadium alongside other tourists who had come to admire the place.

Yaw Dabo tours PSG dressing room and stadium

Yaw Dabo has been a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and has always described him as his GOAT.

Therefore, sitting right under Lionel Messi’s shirt is the highlight of his visit and makes a statement about his preference when it came to the Ronaldo-Messi debate.