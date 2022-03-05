Watch Yaw Dabo’s emotional reaction after Hearts beat Kotoko to win the President’s Cup

- Advertisement -

At the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday, actor Yaw Dabo was a disturbed fan during and after the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The annual President’s Cup match was staged between the two local giants.

However, with Kotoko leading the league log, many thought it would be a walk in the park for them as they looked forward to their team winning the cup.

Well, things did not pan out as planned. With Hearts scoring the first goal, the hopes of Koktok winning the cup were dashed.

An equalizer from Kotoko also brought back a renewed sense of hope as the fans looked forward with bated breath to add another goal that would have sealed the win. But that goal came from their arch-rivals, Hearts.

That was how come Yaw Dabo, who appeared to be a fan of Asante Kotoko, reacted emotionally to the loss. His favorite player in the Hearts team, Yaw Barnieh, bore the brunt of his anger as he bashed him for scoring against his team.

“I did not train you to beat Kotoko. Was that the training I gave you,” Yaw Dabo spoke to his tv as he addressed Yaw Barnieh with angst.

The match ended 2-1 as Hearts beat Kotoko to win the President’s Cup. It means Accra Hearts of Oak has now won all domestic trophies after the appointment of Samuel Boadu as Head Coach.

Check Out Yaw Dabo’s Reaction Below: