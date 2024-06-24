Yaw Sarpong finally narrates the events leading to his divorce from Pinamang plus his relationship with Tiwaa – Video

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has publicly addressed the recent allegations made by his estranged wife, Maame Pinamang, concerning his relationship with his backing singer, Tiwaa.

In a candid disclosure, Yaw Sarpong did not only refute the claims of an affair but also provided insights into his long-separated marriage with Pinamang.

Last week, Maame Pinamang appeared on Aunty Naa’s “Oyerepa Afutuo” show, where she levelled a series of explosive accusations against Yaw Sarpong and Tiwaa.

She alleged that Tiwaa was secretly involved in an affair with Yaw Sarpong and had taken over his well-being due to his current illness.

In response to these allegations, Yaw Sarpong spoke at Bishop J.Y. Adu’s church last Sunday, where he clarified the situation and provided context to the claims.

According to Yaw Sarpong, he and Maame Pinamang have been separated for about 20 years.

“I want to make it clear that Maame Pinamang and I have been separated for two decades,” Yaw Sarpong stated.

Yaw Sarpong went on to narrate the events leading to their separation.

He explained that their marriage was stable until Pinamang began showing signs of disinterest.

She eventually left their children in Kumasi and moved to Accra, a decision that significantly strained their relationship and led to their divorce.

This and many more details, which can’t be publicly shared, led to their divorce.

Yaw Sarpong also emphatically refuted the claims of an affair with Tiwaa, asserting that their relationship is strictly professional and supportive.

