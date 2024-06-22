type here...
Yaw Sarpong finally speaks after his wife dragged him to Auntie Naa over Maame Tiwaa

By Mr. Tabernacle

Renowned gospel singer Yaw Sarpong has recently found himself in the spotlight for unfortunate reasons. His wife, Maame Pinamang, brought their marital issues to Auntie Naa’s show on Oyerepa FM.

Currently, Yaw Sarpong is battling a stroke and is receiving care at the New Jerusalem Chapel of Bishop JY Adu in Kumasi.

Despite his health challenges, his wife has accused his family of excluding her from his treatment decisions.

On Auntie Naa’s show, which aired on Friday, June 21, 2024, Maame Pinamang alleged that Yaw Sarpong’s backup singer, Adwoa Tiwaa, was the main reason she was being sidelined. She said Tiwaa had taken over her marriage and influenced the musician’s family against her.

Pinamang accused Tiwaa of trying to steal her husband. During the show, the host reached out to Tiwaa for her perspective. Tiwaa firmly denied any romantic involvement with Yaw Sarpong.

As Tiwaa shared her side, Maame Pinamang interrupted and hurled accusations, calling her names. She went further to suggest that Tiwaa had used spiritual means to harm her husband, labelling her as a witch.

In an interview with NY DJ on the radio some time ago, Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong for the first time in a long while established his relationship with Maame Tiwaa whom many think has something ‘extra’ doing with him.

This interview has become important in the recent wake of Yaw Sarpong’s wife dragging him to Auntie Naa over Maame Tiwaa. The wife said Tiwaa had taken over her marriage and influenced the musician’s family against her.

According to him, his relationship with Maame Tiwaa is strictly professional and work-related and not as how people see them to be – as in a love relationship -. He said this about 4 years ago while seated with NY DJ on YFM for an interview.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Source:GhPage

