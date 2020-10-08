Yaw Sarpong involved in a serious accident (Photos)

Information reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com has it that Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has been involved in an accident.

According to our source, the accident happened at Dwaso Junction on the Kumasi stretch some few minutes ago.

It is said that the accident occurred after an over speeding truck trying to overtake another vehicle took over their lane—and in attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the car which the Gospel star was driving in got hit by a different vehicle.

It continued that Gospel musician’s vehicle landed in a ditch after it was hit by the other vehicle.

We have gathered that occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and they are receiving treatment at the Dwaso hospital.

Yaw Sarpong was in the vehicle with his backing vocalist, Maame Tiwaa and two other people.

See photos below:

We are still following to check up on the veteran Gospel singer and his team.