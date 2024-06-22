Yaw Sarpong’s manager speaks as wife clashes with Tiwaa and accuses her of being a witch plus snatching her hubby

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, has addressed the serious allegations made by the musician’s wife during an appearance on Oyerepa FM.

Ghanaian Gospel music fans were taken aback when Mrs Sarpong, the wife of the renowned ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’ singer, made an unexpected appearance on Auntie Naa’s show on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Known for resolving marital issues, the program became a platform for Mrs. Sarpong to air a series of grievances against her husband, Tiwaa and her inlaws.

Among the accusations, Mrs. Sarpong alleged that Yaw Sarpong had been unfaithful, specifically naming Maame Tiwaa, a member of his band, as his mistress.

She expressed her shock upon discovering that Maame Tiwaa was the one caring for her ill husband at a prayer camp, despite her being instructed to stay at home.

Furthermore, Mrs. Sarpong accused her in-laws of mistreatment and revealed financial disputes.



She mentioned that her suggestion to use the GHS 100,000 donated by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to complete their house was ignored.

These revelations painted a troubling picture of a marriage that has spanned nearly four decades.

Reacting to these allegations, Nana Poku Ashis expressed his disappointment in Mrs. Sarpong’s decision to make these issues public.

Speaking to ZionFelix in a phone interview, Ashis lamented the chosen approach, noting that there were several other ways to address and resolve such matters privately.

“We are deeply disappointed by the route she chose to take,” Ashis stated. “There were many alternatives to settle any issues without resorting to public accusations.”

Ashis assured that appropriate actions would be taken in due course but emphasized the importance of handling such sensitive matters with discretion.

He did not provide specific details on the nature of the actions to be taken but hinted at a measured response.