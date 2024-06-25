type here...
Yaw Sarpong’s sons want to end his life – Bishop Ajagurajah states as he opens deep keys (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Yaw Sarpong

Bishop Ajagurajah has shared his two cents on the trending story involving Yaw Sarpong, his estranged wife and children.

Speaking in a self-made video, Bishop Ajagurajah submitted that the sons of Yaw Sarpong are only interested in properties and not their father’s well-being.

According to Bishop Ajagurajah, he finds it very wild that the sons of the gospel veteran are much concerned about completing a house knowing well that their father is seriously sick.

As stated by the man of God, children will always choose their mothers over their fathers hence he’s not surprised about Yaw Sarpong’s sons’ decision to ignore their sick father to pursue properties.

Bishop Ajagurajah recounted how his child chose his wife over him despite showing her immense love as a loving father.

