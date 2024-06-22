Yaw Sarpong’s wife storms Aunty Naa and accuses Tiwaa of snatching her husband plus other deep secrets

Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong is up in the news for the wrong reasons. His wife, Maame Pinamang, has dragged him to Auntie Naa’s show on Oyerepa FM.

At the moment, Yaw Sarpong is down with a stroke and receiving care at the New Jerusalem Chapel of Bishop JY Adu in Kumasi.

However, the Wo Haw Ne Sen hitmaker’s wife has accused her husband’s family of sidelining her in his treatment.

Appearing on Auntie Naa’s show on Friday, June 21, 2024, Maame Pinamang claimed her husband’s backup singer Adwoa Tiwaa was causing her to be sidelined.

She said Tiwaa had taken over her marriage to make the musician’s family ‘hate’ her.



She accused Tiwaa of snatching her husband. While making her allegations, the show host called Tiwaa for her side of the story, and she denied ever being in an affair with Yaw Sarpong.

In the middle of Tiwaa’s submission, Maame Pinamang interjected and called her names.

Yaw Sarpong’s wife suggested that Tiwaa had done something spiritually to her husband, claiming she was a witch.

Watch the video below to know more…