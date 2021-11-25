Yaw Tog and Gyakie hugs in the latest video to quash beef rumours

- Advertisement -

Apparently, Gyakie and Yaw Tog were trending since yesterday.

It all happened when a video that captured the second Gyakie embraced Kofi Jamar and snubbed Yaw Tog at an event.

Following the emergence of the video, fans have been split in their views regarding its truth as many have questioned the reason behind Gyakie’s actions.

While some have already directed insults at Gyakie for disrespecting Yaw Tog others thinks otherwise after watching the video again.

After reports that Gyakie and Yaw Tog are not on good terms the two have hugged in the latest video to shoot down the viral rumours.

Yaw Tog and Gyakyie yesterday Wednesday 24th November 2021 graced R2Bees’ “Back To Basics” album listening held in Accra which numerous celebs were present.

Gyakie was the first to arrive at the album listening followed by Yaw Tog.

The latter upon arriving exchanged welcomes with attendees, he walked towards the seat where the ‘Song Bird” was seated and was sandwiched between Efya and KOD to greet them.

Gyakie who was busy going through her phone when Yaw Tog greeted Efya raised her head and stretched out her hand, handshakes the ‘Kumerican’ drill Lord and hugged him to show they are on good terms.

Watch the video below: